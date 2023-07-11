Award Shows July 11, 2023
Emmy Nominations 2023: How to Watch the Livestream!
TV fans can watch the 75th Emmy Award nominations live!
The big announcement will take place at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on July 12, and you can tune in right here to watch.
Check out the livestream below to see “Community” alum Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma reveal who is in the running this year.
And don’t miss the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 18, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX.