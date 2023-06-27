Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘Discovers’ He Has Another Son!

Getty

Dog the Bounty Hunter, 70, just revealed he has another child.

The reality star, real name Duane Chapman, shared a photo of his son Jon and daughter-in-law Jodi on Instagram on June 26.

The date was a hard one for Dog, who lost wife Beth to throat and lung cancer on June 26, 2019.

Dog explained in the caption, “For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi.”

He promised to share the “whole story” in his memoir, “Nine Lives and Counting.”



The bounty hunter added, “For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems… Happy birthday son, love you both.”