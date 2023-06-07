Update Your Summer Playlist with New Music from Ane Diaz!

Just in time for summer, Ane Diaz is back with a new album called “Despechada.”

The record is a personal collection of moving Venezuelan folk songs of many forms, made luminous by Diaz’ transcendent voice and refreshing and creative instrumentation. The album is definitely something fresh and unique.

The U.S.-based singer, multi-instrumentalist, and artist has been a fave amongst those in the know for many years, and will be bringing her music to a live audience this Monday, June 12, at L.A.’s Zebulon!

Her single “Clavelito Colorado” is a taste of what can be found on the new release. Check it out here!