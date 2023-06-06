Celebrity News June 06, 2023
Susan Boyle Reveals She Suffered a Stroke Last Year
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame on “Britain’s Got Talent,” suffered a stroke just over a year ago.
The 62-year-old singer appeared on the show’s finale on Sunday, where she sang “I Dreamed a Dream” — the song that made her famous in 2009 — with the cast of the West End’s “Les Misérables.”
Afterward, Boyle said of being back on the show, "It feels great," adding, "It is extra-special for me, actually, because last April there I suffered a minor stroke."
Susan added, "I have fought like crazy to get back onstage. And I have done it."
Judge Simon Cowell told her, “Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren’t well, but if anyone was going to come back, you were going to come back, because it wouldn’t be the same without you.”
Susan Boyle Reportedly Attacked Multiple Times by Gang in ScotlandView Story
Boyle opened up further on Instagram, writing, “Tonight I had the privilege of returning to @bgt and performing with the wonderful cast of @lesmizofficial. This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke.”
The star added, “For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’…”