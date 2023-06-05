Instagram

Jessie J wants the world to know about her boyfriend and father to her newborn.

The singer took to Instagram Stories to praise her partner, who People reports is basketball player Chanan Safir Colman (check out his Instagram).

Jessie J shared a photo her in the delivery room with Safir, and wrote, “I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. Lol. I want [to] protect people I love and keep it for just myself… And then so often I think f*** it because life is short but don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it.”

She then revealed, “I met this man weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during. Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.”

The star went on, “He didn’t get go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t haven’t been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

A few days ago, Jessie also opened up on Instagram about planning for a natural birth, but having a C-section instead.

She wrote, “I spent 9 months prepping for a natural birth… Strict food, the epi no, yoga, swimming, hypnobirthing methods. I had a tens machine, a birthing comb, I wanted a pool birth ideally with no medication. BUT this was MY plan to stay disciplined and focused. I knew full well it could and would most likely go in a completely different direction.”



Jessie continued, “When people asked me ‘So what’s your birth plan’ I said ‘I am open to surrendering to the safest way for my baby boy to arrive.’”

As she approached her due date, her son was “completely the wrong way around and stuck,” she wrote, adding, “he was a little chunkier than your average and long.” She explained, “I was advised to have a planned C section for the safest birth.”

The post included a dancing video of Jessie “5 minutes” before the surgery, recalling in the caption, “I went into active labour the night before and feeling all the feels but mostly just excitement for us to meet our baby boy.”



She said when people ask if she feels like she “missed out on the birth” because she had a C-section, Jessie said she replies, “I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters 🤍🫧”