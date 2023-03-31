Scheana Shay is opening up to Lala Kent about her altercation with Raquel Leviss in a new episode of her Dear Media “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast.

Leviss accused Shay of punching her in the face on March 1 after Scheana learned Raquel had an affair with Tom Sandoval. Raquel even got a temporary restraining order against Scheana. The order was dropped Wednesday when Raquel did not show up in court.

Now, Shay admits it was a “heated confrontation,” saying, “My hands ended up on her after she grabbed my wrist.”

Scheana clarifies, “No, I did not punch her,” adding, “We’ve established I can’t really form a fist with these nails.”

Shay said she was more of a “biter” than a “barker” after learning Tom had cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix..

“I had no words because nothing was getting through her,” she said of Leviss.

“When she touched me, I was enraged,” Shay said. “Like, ‘Get off me. Get out of my space. I don’t want you anywhere near me.’ I needed her away from me in that moment.”

Due to the restraining order, Shay and Leviss did not film the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion episode together.

Scheana and Lala did share that Raquel showed “no remorse” during the taping, and claimed she was even “smiling.”

After the hearing on Wednesday, Shay’s lawyer Neama Rahmani gave a statement to “Extra.” Referencing Leviss by her legal first name, Rahmani said, “This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order.”

“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion,” Rahmani argued. “When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana.”

Rahmani ended the lengthy statement saying, “Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated.”

Raquel’s legal team also released their own statement to People magazine. They said, “At least [Rahmani] finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow.”