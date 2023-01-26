Embrace Your Curls, Coils, and Waves with Bounce Curl Hair Products!

Calling all curly girlies! Embrace your natural locks with Bounce Curl’s hair products.

It’s a woman-owned brand that specifically creates products for wavy, curly, and coily hair.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Merian, the creator and formulator of the Bounce Curl products.

She shared, “We've just been creating products every year, and people have been loving 'em.”

Merian also revealed how to learn which products are best for you. “On our website, we have a hair quiz… and it recommends all these products for your hair type.”

Take the quiz at BounceCurl.com.

She added that they also have “vegan collagen-boosting skin and hair gummies” available.