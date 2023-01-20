Win It! Tickets to See Luke Bryan in Las Vegas

Getty Images

Calling all Luke Bryan fans! “Extra” is giving one winner a pair of tickets to see Luke’s show at Resorts World Las Vegas. Enter below for your chance to win!

Tickets will be for one of the following dates based on availability:

February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31

April 2023: 1

While music is a big reason people visit Las Vegas, it is also a mecca for sports fans.

Come for the games — like the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Arena — and stay for the food at sports bars like Chickie’s & Pete’s at the Sahara or Blondies at Planet Hollywood.

You can also wager and watch at places like BET MGM Sports Book and Lounge at the Cosmopolitan and the Race and Sports Book at Wynn Las Vegas.

For more ways to enjoy sports in Las Vegas, watch the video and check out VisitLasVegas.com.