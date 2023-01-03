Win It! A BE KIND. by ellen Winter Subscription Box

Ellen DeGeneres will forever be known as daytime’s queen of extravagant giveaways!

While she bid farewell to her daytime show earlier this year, DeGeneres is still spreading that generosity with her BE KIND. by ellen Winter subscription box!

This season’s winter box includes products from 6 incredible brands doing good for the world:

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund ensures the future of our wild gorilla population.

LAUDE the Label employs and empowers women artisans around the world.

Bombas has donated more than 75 million items to shelters for those in need.

Beachwaver devotes itself to compassionate science & sustainability.

Ethel M Chocolates uses Solar Gardens to power its factory during daylight production hours.

For more, head to EllenShop.com/bekind

To get 10% off the BE KIND. by ellen Winter subscription box, enter EXTRATV10 at checkout!

Enter below for your chance to win a BE KIND. by Ellen Winter Box!