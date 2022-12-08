Getty Images

Actress Toni Collette, 50, and her husband Dave Galafassi, 44, are calling it quits after nearly 20 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, Collette announced the split on Instagram.

In a joint statement, they wrote, “After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.”

The two are the parents of daughter Sage, 13, and son, Arlo. The statement referenced them, continuing, “Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

Hours before she posted the statement, Collette reshared a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story. The quote read, “No matter what your current circumstances are, if you can imagine something better for yourself, you can create it."

The split news comes just after Dave was photographed kissing and hugging another woman on a beach in Sydney, in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.