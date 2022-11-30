Vin Diesel Posts Tribute to Paul Walker on the 9th Anniversary of His Death

Getty

Vin Diesel is remembering his “Fast & Furious” co-star Paul Walker on the ninth anniversary of this death.

Diesel shared a photo of the co-stars on Instagram with the message, “Nine years… love you and miss you.”

Walker, 40, and his friend Roger Rodas, 38, died tragically November 30, 2013, when a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT driven by Rodas crashed into a light pole and tree and burst into flames.

Vin and Paul experienced a lot together over their 15 years of friendship. In June 2021, Diesel opened up to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about “F9” and still missing his “brother.” The actor said keeping Walker’s legacy alive was something “so important” to him.

“You don’t realize what will be your life’s work… So much of ‘Fast & Furious’ is celebrated by brotherhood that’s eternal… I never in a million years imagined 21 years ago… that beyond the script and the film there would be this other guiding light, this other driving force that propels you to be as passionate as you can and manifest in the movie… We’re all mortals, but love is immortal.”

Vin has stayed in touch with Paul’s daughter Meadow, saying, “She takes good care of me… She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me so deep ‘cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that… I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.”

“The whole point of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood,” Diesel underscored.

Terri caught up with Vin again at the “F9” premiere, where Diesel talked about possibly casting Meadow and Pauline in the upcoming movie “F10” or “F11.”

“There's two people that are really hard to say no to that are saying they want to be in the movie. One of them is Pablo's [Paul's] daughter. And the other is my daughter — and my daughter Pauline wants to play young Dom," Vin said, referring to his character.

Terri encouraged him, “Well, you obviously have to say yes to both of them.”

Vin admitted, “You've got to say yes to both of them. You're supposed to say yes to both of them. You need to say yes to both of them because both of them are amazing!"

When Terri wondered how proud Paul would be if he knew his daughter was going to be in a movie with his best friend, Vin said, “The whole point of the finale of 'Fast 10' is to make Pablo proud. Plain and simple.”

The tenth “Fast & Furious” movie, also known as “Fast X,” is due in theaters May 23.