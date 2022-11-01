Getty Images

On Monday, Harry Styles celebrated Halloween by filling up concert seats at the Forum for a special "Harryween" show!

During the concert, Styles took the stage to the classic “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want” while in costume as Danny Zuko.

Styles came out in a black leather jacket, black jeans, and a sleeveless black tee. On the back of muscle shirt, the words “Harryween” could be seen.

In a video posted by @penthouseheart/POP NATION/TMX, Styles also appeared to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John by performing her song “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” a major hit from the movie’s soundtrack.

Earlier this year, Newton-John died at the age of 73, some 30 years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer.

A year ago, Harry dressed up as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” for his Halloween concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City.