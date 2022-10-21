Taylor Swift's 'High Infidelity': What Fans Think 'April 29th' Means

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s song “High Infidelity” was just released as one of seven bonus tracks on the "3am Edition" of her "Midnights" album, and it has a lot of people wondering where the pop star was on April 29th, which April 29th she means — and why she references that date on the poppy track.

In the song, Taylor sings, “Do you really want to know where I was on April 29th?”

YES. WE DO, TAYLOR.

Well, it just so happens that April 29, 2016, is the day that Rihanna and Swift’s ex, Calvin Harris, released “This Is What You Came For.”

#HighInfidelity —



April 29: This Is What You Came For is released



May 2: Taylor & Joe Alwyn attend the Met Gala. Speculated to be when they met, but…!



June 1: Taylor & Calvin breakup



June - Sept: Taylor briefly dates Tom Hiddleston



Oct - Now: Taylor & Joe Alwyn relationship pic.twitter.com/oWKNkPD8j3 — SCAREric (@MrEAnders) October 21, 2022 @MrEAnders

okay so i googled and on april 29th 2016 calvin and rihannas song came out that she co-wrote and they were seen together (taylor and calvin), and on april 29 2012 taylor was seen at dianna agron's b-day party (i'm not saying i believe these theories, that's just what google said) — out of amelie's system (@ameliehabit28) October 21, 2022 @ameliehabit28

I think april 29 is about tay and calvin and tom — em is an anti-hero (@itsmehanjae) October 21, 2022 @itsmehanjae

It was, of course, later confirmed that Taylor had actually written that song under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg, a name she later also referenced in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

At that point, Swift and Harris had been dating for over a year. The DJ went on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" to promote his new track, and when asked if and Taylor might ever collaborate, he shot down the idea, saying, “You know, we haven’t even spoken about it. I can’t see it happening, though. No. She’s about to take a long break.”

TMZ later went on to report that the interview became a major issue between the pair. They later broke up, and who can forget Calvin’s infamous Twitter rant about Taylor.

The rest of “High Infidelity” seemingly details the story of Taylor and Calvin’s breakup, which as we now know, happened shortly after she spent the night dancing with Tom Hiddleston at the 2016 Met Gala.

She sings, quote, “I bent the truth too far tonight / I was dancing around, dancing around it… high infidelity.”

And then there are these lyrics:

“You know there's many different ways that you can kill the one you love / The slowest way is never loving them enough / Do you really wanna know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?”

Fans are convinced that “High Infidelity” is Taylor’s confession that she was unfaithful to Calvin with Tom.

Let’s also remember that Taylor likely met current boyfriend Joe Alwyn at that same Met Gala, something we learned in “Getaway Car” from her "Reputation" album.

Of course, Taylor has not confirmed what “High Infidelity” is about, but it’s fun to play the guessing game.

Taylor’s album "Midnights" is out everywhere now!