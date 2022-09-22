John Mayer on How He’s Living Life Differently Since Friend Bob Saget’s Death

Getty Images

Last night, longtime friends of Bob Saget came together to celebrate the comedy legend at the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine benefit.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was there to talk to his pals John Stamos, John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, and others.

Speaking with Stamos, Jenn said, “This has to be bittersweet,” and he replied, “Mostly bitter. It will be sweet because we can say nice things about him, but it just feels off.”

Stamos recalled, “He’d grab my butt on this [red carpet],” joking, “Maybe I’ll get Norman Lear to grab my butt, Norman?”

It was a lovefest at the event, a cause Bob supported for decades. Bob’s wife Kelly shared how she’s trying to cope without her best friend.

“My stepdaughters and stepson-in-law were at my house getting ready together, having a little tequila getting ready for the event, doing what we know Bob would want us to be doing.”

She said what keeps her going is “his friends, my family, his family, his girls, mainly. I mean, we are like this tight-knit unit. We’ve been really kind of holding each other up through this since the beginning, and I know he’d want me to be here and want me to be happy, but not too happy.”

Kelly added, “He’d be like, ‘Ya know, have fun but… it is okay if you are a little sad.”

John Mayer opened up about how he’s living life a little differently since losing Bob. “No one knows this… The one thing I felt after losing Bob is a little bit of this relief from rule or order. Maybe the week after the funeral I went to a restaurant — I don’t drink anymore, but I have my favorite soft drink — I brought them in my pockets because I just wanted them and the restaurant didn’t have them. I just don’t think I would have rolled with my own sodas before losing Bob and realizing that life is short.”

Bob’s legacy is about his friends, his charity work, and, of course, his comedy.

Jimmy shared, “He really brought people together,” when Jenn commented that everyone felt like they were his best friend, Kimmel commented, “That is a good quality, especially you hear this at a memorial service when somebody, you sit there and you go, ‘Oh, I thought he just did that for me.’”

There were plenty of laughs, but no one was kidding about their feelings for Bob.

Jeff Ross told Jenn, “I love the guy. Everyone should have a friend like Bob Saget.”