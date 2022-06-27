Halle Bailey & BF DDG Make Red-Carpet Debut at BET Awards (Exclusive)

Getty Images for BET

Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG, made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 BET Awards!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the pair about their big night out.

Before DDG joined her for the interview, Halle gushed, “I have my boo with me today.”

Halle admitted they were “nervous” about their debut since they were trying to figure out what to wear.

The pair definitely coordinated their black outfits!

Along with being “excited” about the BET Awards, Halle added, “We’re gonna have so much fun, just supporting Chloe!”

Halle was more than confident that Chloe was going to “kill it” during her performance.