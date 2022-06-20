Babyface, Ella Mai & More Set to Perform at BET Awards 2022

Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson is promising an unforgettable night at the 2022 BET Awards, filled with beauty and life as everyone comes together to celebrate culture’s biggest night!

Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Ella Mai, Jack Harlow, Latto, and Lizzo have all signed on to perform at the star-studded event.

In addition, rising artists Gogo Morrow and OGI will perform on the BET Amplified Stage.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors those who have elevated the industry.