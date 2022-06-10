Celebrity News June 10, 2022
Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Woods Welcome First Child
“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher, 28, is a first-time dad!
On Tuesday, Fisher and his wife Ellie welcomed a baby boy, who they named Riley William.
They kept the news to themselves for a few days.
On Thursday, Jordan announced his son’s arrival, tweeting, “I’m a dad.”
The following day, he wrote on Instagram, “What a journey this has been. we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜.”
Jordan also posted a series of photos, including the first photos of Riley.
The pair announced they were expecting in December.
Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Expecting First ChildView Story
In the Instagram video, Ellie surprised Jordan with the pregnancy news while putting a jacket on him and telling him to put his hands into the pocket, which had a positive pregnancy test. After discovering the test, Jordan’s face was filled with emotion.
The video also shared footage of their families learning that the couple is expecting a boy.
Jordan captioned the post, “And the journey begins…can't wait to meet you 💙.”
The pregnancy news came a year after they tied the knot at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
At the time, Jordan told People magazine, “We already had such a great foundation. We've been together for a long time and been friends even longer than that. We're partners in life... Having somebody that knows you inside out and can lean on [is so special]."
Fisher popped the question in the spring of 2019 at her parents’ beach home in Birmingham, Alabama. Along with posting a video of the proposal, Jordan wrote on Instagram, “5/20/19 – I asked my best friend a question…and she said yes. I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can't wait to make you my wife MY WIFE.”