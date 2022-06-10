Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Woods Welcome First Child

Instagram

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher, 28, is a first-time dad!

On Tuesday, Fisher and his wife Ellie welcomed a baby boy, who they named Riley William.

They kept the news to themselves for a few days.

On Thursday, Jordan announced his son’s arrival, tweeting, “I’m a dad.”

The following day, he wrote on Instagram, “What a journey this has been. we're so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born 💜.”

Jordan also posted a series of photos, including the first photos of Riley.

The pair announced they were expecting in December.

In the Instagram video, Ellie surprised Jordan with the pregnancy news while putting a jacket on him and telling him to put his hands into the pocket, which had a positive pregnancy test. After discovering the test, Jordan’s face was filled with emotion.

The video also shared footage of their families learning that the couple is expecting a boy.

Jordan captioned the post, “And the journey begins…can't wait to meet you 💙.”

The pregnancy news came a year after they tied the knot at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

At the time, Jordan told People magazine, “We already had such a great foundation. We've been together for a long time and been friends even longer than that. We're partners in life... Having somebody that knows you inside out and can lean on [is so special]."