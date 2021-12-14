Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Expecting First Child

Getty Images

“To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” actor Jordan Fisher, 27, is going to be a dad!

On Tuesday, Jordan and his wife Ellie broke the news that they are expecting!

In the Instagram video, Ellie surprises Jordan with the pregnancy news while putting a jacket on him and telling him to put his hands into the pocket, which had a positive pregnancy test. After discovering the test, Jordan’s face is filled with emotion.

The video also includes footage of their families learning that the couple is expecting a boy.

Jordan captioned the post, “and the journey begins…can't wait to meet you 💙.”

The news comes a year after they tied the knot at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

At the time, Jordan told People magazine, “We already had such a great foundation. We've been together for a long time and been friends even longer than that. We're partners in life... Having somebody that knows you inside out and can lean on [is so special]."

Fisher popped the question in the spring of 2019 at her parents’ beach home in Birmingham, Alabama. Along with posting a video of the proposal, Jordan wrote on Instagram, “5/20/19 – I asked my best friend a question…and she said yes. I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can't wait to make you my wife MY WIFE.”

Ellie shared the same video, adding, “5/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! Can't wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let's get married!”