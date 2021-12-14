Celebrity News December 14, 2021
Jordan Fisher & Wife Ellie Expecting First Child
“To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” actor Jordan Fisher, 27, is going to be a dad!
On Tuesday, Jordan and his wife Ellie broke the news that they are expecting!
In the Instagram video, Ellie surprises Jordan with the pregnancy news while putting a jacket on him and telling him to put his hands into the pocket, which had a positive pregnancy test. After discovering the test, Jordan’s face is filled with emotion.
The video also includes footage of their families learning that the couple is expecting a boy.
Jordan captioned the post, “and the journey begins…can't wait to meet you 💙.”
The news comes a year after they tied the knot at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
At the time, Jordan told People magazine, “We already had such a great foundation. We've been together for a long time and been friends even longer than that. We're partners in life... Having somebody that knows you inside out and can lean on [is so special]."
Fisher popped the question in the spring of 2019 at her parents’ beach home in Birmingham, Alabama. Along with posting a video of the proposal, Jordan wrote on Instagram, “5/20/19 – I asked my best friend a question…and she said yes. I love you so much, Ellie Woods. Can't wait to make you my wife MY WIFE.”
Ellie shared the same video, adding, “5/20/19 I said yes to the love of my life! Can't wait to be your wife, Jordan William Fisher. Let's get married!”
Jordan and Ellie “were best friends growing up,” before things turned romantic years later. He knew she was “the one,” after “two months into dating.”