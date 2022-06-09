Television June 09, 2022

First Look at Dating Show ‘The One That Got Away’

Check out a trailer for the new dating show “The One That Got Away.”

The unscripted series follows six singles looking for love, giving them a chance to “explore a lifetime of missed connections" since they'll be reconnecting with people from their past, like a high school classmate or even a kind stranger they once met.

The show is hosted by pop icon, singer/songwriter Betty Who.

In the trailer, Betty tells the singles, “One by one, people from your past will enter through The Portal.”

The show premieres June 24 on Prime Video.

