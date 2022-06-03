Giveaways June 03, 2022
Win it! An MTV Awards Prize Pack
Get out your popcorn and enter to win a celebrity gift bag from the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards/MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Be sure to tune in to watch your favorite stars win in fun categories from Best Kiss to Here for the Hookup on Sunday at 8 p.m. on MTV.
Prize pack includes:
- Atelier Anica — Kimonos are easy to wear and travel really well. You can wear one over a bathing suit, throw one on top of a T-shirt and jeans, or dress it up over a simple black dress!
- Crucible Jewelry — Crucible Jewelry Skull Necklace.
- HempHera Kosmetikos — Calm skin instantly with a cooling gel mask that delivers both intense antioxidants and instant moisture.
- ISLAND SLIPPER — This small family business has made the best slipper in Hawaii for more than 75 years. You may know them as sandals or flip-flops, but in Hawaii, they call them slippers.
- JEMMA RUSSO — JEMMA RUSSO’s luxe tracksuits made of handpicked European cotton empower women to feel confident and stylish without having to sacrifice comfort.
- Lug — The Lug Trolley Duffel is the perfect bag for every activity on your list. Whether you are traveling for a long weekend or heading out on a family adventure, you will be able to pack it in style.
- LUMIFY® redness reliever eye drops — These amazing drops significantly reduce redness to help the eyes look whiter, brighter, and photo-ready for up to eight hours. USE AS DIRECTED.
- Muse — Muse is an EEG device widely used by neuroscience researchers around the world using advanced signal processing to interpret your mental activity to help guide you so when your mind is calm and settled, you hear peaceful weather, and as your focus drifts, you’ll hear stormy weather that cues you to bring your attention back to your breath.
- NECTAR DU MONDE — Nectar du monde travels the world in search of unique stories, natural ingredients, subtle scents and transforms them into beautifully crafted, and culturally inspired haircare products.
- Neogen Dermalogy — Dual-sided gauze peeling pad with built-in finger pocket for an easy facial peel experience with firming results.
- Nodpod — The weighted blanket for your eyes.
- Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager — Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles with this amazingly simple yet effective self-massager that makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur, breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!
- Von Dutch — World-famous trucker hats.
Items in photo subject to change based on availability. Some colors and styles may vary. Courtesy of Backstage Creations.
Giveaway ends on June 16, 2022.