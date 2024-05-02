Skip to Main Content
Giveaways May 02, 2024

Win It! A Variety Power of Women Gift Bag

Some of the most powerful women in entertainment — including cover stars Anitta, Mariska Hargitay, Shonda Rhimes and Amy Schumer — were  honored in the Big Apple on Thursday at the Variety Power of Women event in New York, presented by Lifetime.

Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event.

“Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!

The gift bag includes gifts from the following brands:

  • Barry's
  • Beekeeper’s Naturals
  • bombas
  • Caldrea
  • Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
  • Davids
  • Davines
  • Dr. Bronner's
  • Elemis
  • Eyeko
  • “15 Lies Women Are Told at Work" by Bonnie Hammer, published by Simon Element
  • Garnier
  • Goodal
  • Grande Cosmetics
  • Jolie
  • Kate McLeod
  • L’OCCITANE en Provence
  • Lanolips
  • Laura Geller Beauty
  • LUMENE
  • Mad Hippie
  • Megababe
  • Mielle Organics
  • Nuebiome
  • OSEA
  • OUAI
  • Pourri
  • Siete
  • SkinMedica
  • Sol de Janeiro
  • Supergoop!
  • Tarte Cosmetics
  • Teleties
  • Uncommon James
  • Vinglacé
  • Wander Beauty
  • Zoya

Form expires on May 16, 2024.

#Giveaways