Alexis Fields & Kevin Jackson Split

“Kenan & Kel” star Alexis Fields, 43, is ending her marriage to Kevin Jackson after nearly 17 years.

The Blast reports Fields filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Fields is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Fields is also asking for spousal support and asking for the court to terminate his right to any spousal support.

For now, Fields is “unaware of the true nature and extent of her separate property at this time.”

A week ago, Fields posted a photo in honor of Mother’s Day. Kevin is partially visible in the photo.

Nearly a year ago, Alexis showed some love for Kevin on Father’s Day. She wrote on Instagram, “You go above and beyond for our children. They don’t even know how blessed they are. Thank you for being the most amazing father. With that said…Kaycie’s friend’s only think you’re the “cool parent” because they always hear me in the background telling her to clean her room. But it’s all good. You can have that win. But only for today. Tomorrow, I’m coming for the title. 😌 Happy Father’s Day, Babe.”

Jackson has not responded to Fields’ divorce filing.

It seems Fields left acting and is now an interior designer.

Alexis is the younger sister of “The Facts of Life” and “Living Single” actress Kim Fields, and is the daughter of former Ronette and “Good Times” actress Laverne “Chip” Fields-Hurd.