First Look at New Dating Show ‘Love in the Jungle’

Discovery+

Check out a sneak peek of Discovery+’s new dating show “Love in the Jungle”!

The seven-part social experiment has been described as a “blend of natural history meets reality TV.”

The show seeks to answer the question: “Is the key to finding true love mating like animals rather than dating like humans?”

The show features 14 single people who are ready to test out the theory without using any verbal communication.

Instead, they have to rely on social cues and body language to connect with each other in a private eco-reserve in Colombia.

The contestants compete in physical challenges each week to earn alone time and speaking opportunities with the singles they are romantically interested in.