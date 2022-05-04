Cheslie Kryst’s Mom Shuts Down False Rumor in New ‘Red Table Talk’

Getty Images

Cheslie Kryst’s heartbroken mother April Simpkins and stepfather David Simpkins are speaking out on “Red Table Talk.”

Kryst, an “Extra” correspondent and former Miss USA, died by suicide in January at just 30 years old.

In a new exclusive clip, April shuts down rumors that her daughter was murdered.

She tells hosts Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith, “One thing that I would like to see laid to rest is this theory that Cheslie was murdered and this call for people to get the police involved.”

April went on, “I know my daughter died by suicide and it is painful to hear people constantly contradicting what we absolutely know… I hope that those who continue to want to muddy her passing with something that is just false will stop and let our family heal.”

During the episode, titled “The Story Behind Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's Suicide: Her Mother Speaks Out for the First Time,” April will share the message Cheslie sent her moments before she died, and open up about her daughter’s mental health struggles.