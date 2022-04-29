Inside André Leon Talley’s Funeral as Stars Get Emotional Paying Tribute to the Icon

Backgrid

On Friday, former creative director of Vogue André Leon Talley was laid to rest.

His Harlem funeral service was attended by big names like Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Gayle King, Karlie Kloss, and Kimora Lee Simmons, who paid their final respects.

Naomi told “Extra,” “André Leon Talley… he loved this church, and this is where I used to come and he would love it.”

Kimora wiped away tears as she spoke about Talley, saying, “He’s our friend and our family, and I’m glad that you all are here, and we just want to honor his legacy.”

King opened up about the “moving” ceremony, saying, “Anna Wintour was brilliant. Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Naomi Campbell, and everybody got choked up when they spoke about him. He was one of a kind in the best of ways.”

Talley died in January at the age of 73.

He had been hospitalized in White Plains, New York.

There were conflicting reports about his cause of death. His longtime friend Dr. Yvonne Cormier told the Houston Chronicle that Talley died from COVID-19 complications, while Vogue reports he suffered a heart attack.