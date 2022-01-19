Hollywood Mourns Fashion Icon André Leon Talley

Getty Images

The fashion world is mourning the loss of André Leon Talley, former creative director of Vogue, who died Tuesday at 73.

TMZ reports Talley had been hospitalized in White Plains, New York, with an unknown illness.

Talley started at Vogue as a fashion news director in 1983 before his promotion to creative director, alongside editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, in 1987.

He left Vogue in 1995 to work at W magazine, but still contributed to Vogue over the years and returned in 1998 as editor-at-large, writing the “Style Fax” column. Talley eventually left the magazine in 2013.

The fashion journalist also contributed to Women’s Wear Daily, Interview, and The New York Times over the course of his career.

His life was the subject of the 2018 documentary “The Gospel According to André,” which shared his journey to becoming a tastemaker in the fashion world. Talley shared more details about his life — and about his messy exit from Vogue — in his 2020 memoir “The Chiffon Trenches.”

Following news of his death, tributes poured in.

Diane von Fürstenberg wrote, "Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyfulI ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏."

Bob Mackie posted, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of André Leon Talley. Thank you for your knowledge and passion for fashion and glamour. You will be missed.”

“Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O’Harris paid tribute, tweeting, “For a little black gay boy who reached for the stars from the south there were few people I could look up to up there amongst the stars who looked like me just more fab except for you Andre. For a generation of boys Andre Leon Talley was a beacon of grace and aspiration. RIP.”

Andy Cohen shared, “He was an incredible person who lived an incredible, groundbreaking life. Highly recommend his book THE CHIFFON TRENCHES.”

Brad Goreski called him an “inspiration, writing, “André Leon Talley was a big inspiration for me to want to work in fashion. So sad to hear about him passing. RIP ALT 💔.”

Carson Kressley honored him, sharing, “An icon, a trailblazer, a journalist, a scholar, an exuberant lover of fashion and most importantly a friend and supporter of so many in the business. Thank you, André Leon Talley. Godspeed.”

Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “Rest In Peace André Leon Talley. What a mark you made.”