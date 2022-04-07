Nina Agdal Is Dating Ben Kaplan After Jack Brinkley-Cook Split (Report)

Instagram

Five months after calling it quits with Jack Brinkley-Cook, it looks like model Nina Agdal is in a new relationship!

Us Weekly reports Agdal, 30, and What Do You Meme? founder Ben Kaplan are now dating.

A few weeks ago, the two were reportedly spotted together at LAX.

A source shared, “They’re definitely together. They were hand-in-hand the whole time. His arm was on the small of her back. She seemed super happy.”

While it’s unclear when they started dating, the insider claimed that the relationship is “relatively new.”

In November, Page Six reported that Jack and Nina split amicably after four years of dating.

Agdal had unfollowed Brinkley-Cook and removed all photos of him from her Instagram.

Brinkley-Cook and his family had also unfollowed Agdal.

At the time, Nina attended a De Beers’ event in NYC. An eyewitness said she was “all smiles,” adding, “She seemed great. She was in high spirits and spent the evening trying on jewels. I didn’t hear her mention Jack at all.”