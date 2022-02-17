Apply for a Random Act of Kindness Grant from Shondaland and Beekman 1802!

Today is Random Act of Kindness Day, and Shondaland and Beekman 1802 are inviting you to do some good!

The pioneering storytelling company has partnered with the skincare brand to hand out grants for good deeds.

Beekman 1802 announced on Instagram, “We believe that a single act of Kindness, big or small, can change the world, which is why we partnered with our friends at @Shondaland to spread some extra Kindness today. They have graciously offered to sponsor three $1,000 Kindness grants, a program we have put in place to fund Kind acts for all of you.”

Head to Beekman 1802’s website to apply with your kindness idea for a chance to make the world a better place. You have a few weeks to submit your application before the companies announce the winners on March 17.