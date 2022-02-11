Drew Carey Reveals Last Text from Ex-GF Amie Harwick Before Her Murder

Getty

Drew Carey is sharing his final text exchange with his ex-fiancée, sex therapist Amie Harwick, before she was murdered February 15, 2020.

Harwick, 38, died after she was allegedly strangled and thrown from the third-floor balcony of her home. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and charged with one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. He pleaded not guilty in April 2020 and is awaiting trial.

In a new preview for the CBS special “48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick,” Carey says he was making plans with Amie to meet up.

“I got a text from her [that read], ‘I would love to get together with you and talk,'” Carey recalled, adding, “And I said, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.'”

He said the meet-up never happened, but added, “That’s the big solace I get from it, is that she loved me. And I’m glad I could get that message to her before she died.”

According to Page Six, the host of “The Price Is Right” told “48 Hours” that Valentine’s Day is not “a good day to remember” anymore.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner. You know? I just don’t want to do anything… Valentine’s Day sucks now,” he said.

He continued, “I think about her every single day… You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me. She cared so much about helping people. That was her life’s purpose. She just wanted to help people.”

Back in February 2020, he opened up about Harwick on his SiriusXM show “Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out.” Page Six reports, Carey shared at the time, “She was beautiful and fun and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. And I was so in love with her.”

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much,” he shared. “Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

Meanwhile, Pursehouse is still behind bars awaiting trial. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he has a hearing scheduled for February 22.

Amie and Gareth reportedly split years before she died, but she had taken out two restraining orders against him after their relationship ended. The most recent one expired two weeks before her death. Witnesses told The L.A. Times that the exes had a run-in at the XBiz adult industry award show in January.

The restraining orders paint an ominous picture of Pursehouse. She accused him of pushing her out of a car and leaving her on the side of a freeway; suffocating, punching, and kicking her; and even slamming her head on the ground.

If convicted as charged, Pursehouse faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In February 2020, “Extra's” Billy Bush spoke with Harwick's friend Moushumi Ghose, who had been in touch with her before her death. Ghose said of Harwick's fears of Pursehouse, “She was scared of him for a really long time. He basically used to try and sabotage her work… her career, her friendships. She knew he was really dangerous.”