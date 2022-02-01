Ashton Kutcher Catches Mila Kunis Breaking Dry January Vow in Hilarious Video

Getty

Ashton Kutcher just publicly called out his wife Mila Kunis on Instagram in the cutest way.

Kunis was caught by her husband celebrating the end of Dry January a day early with a mixed drink. "It's still Dry January" the 43-year-old actor jokes in the beginning of a video he shared on his personal account.

The couple made it their goal to participate in the trend and eliminate alcohol from their diets for the entire month of January. In the video, shared on Monday, January 31, Kutcher catches Kunis red-handed as he pans the camera over to reveal her pouring a drink.

At first, Kunis playfully denies what she is doing, but when pressed a little harder by Kutcher, she eventually caves by confessing that she is, in fact, making a cocktail.

When reminded that Dry January is not quite over yet, Kunis retorts, “I work off the lunar calendar, so it's Wet February for me right now. Don’t worry about it!”