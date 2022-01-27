Alicia Silverstone Gives the Middle Finger to Internet Body Shamers

“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone, 45, stumbled upon a picture of herself in a navy blue dress with the caption, “Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo.” As if!

She took to TikTok to respond to the body shamers, posting, “Damn, I think I look good!”

In the video, set to the very appropriate tune “abcdefu” by GAYLE, the actress gives body shaming a smile… and a middle finger.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

This is not the first time Silverstone has been a voice against Hollywood’s beauty standards. In April 2020, she opened up to The Guardian about the name-calling she endured during the press tour for 1997’s “Batman & Robin.” While promoting the film, tabloids had nicknamed her “Fatgirl,” mocked her appearance, and even questioned what her bra size was.

“They would make fun of my body when I was younger,” she said. But even then, while in her early 20s, Silverstone knew better than to let the criticism get to her. “It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape. That doesn’t seem like the right thing to do as a human”