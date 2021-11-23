Grammy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

Getty Images

The 2022 Grammy® nominations have just been announced!

See the list below:

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

"Back of My Mind" — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave The Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right On Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Aroof Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keep

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Sweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" — Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)" — Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grande

"Sour" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Subconsciously"

"Fallen Embers"

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)"

"Shockwave"

"Free Love"

"Judgement"

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"m y . l i f e" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Pride Is the Devil"

"Need to Know"

"Industry Baby"

"Wusyaname"

"Hurricane"

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts"

"Best Friend"

"Family Ties"

"Jail"

"My Life"



Best Rap Album

"The Off-Season" — J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy" — Drake

"King’s Disease II" — Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, The Creator

"Donda" — Kanye West

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” — Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say” — Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two” — Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore” — Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram &Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

“Skeletons”

“Remember Her Name”

“The Marfa Tapes”

“The Ballad of Dood and Juanita”

“Starting Over”

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine”

“Evolution”

“Sincerely Louis CK”

“Thanks for Risking Your Life”

“The Greatest Average American”

“Zero Fs Given”

Best Music Video

“Shot in the Dark”

“Freedom”

“I Get a Kick Out of You”

“Peaches”

“Happier than Ever”

“Montero”

Best Music Film

“Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“Happier Than ver”

“Music, Money, Madness”

“Summer of Soul”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Generations” — The Baylor Project

“SuperBlue” — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

“Time Traveler” — Nnenna Freelon

“Flor” — Gretchen Parlato

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab” — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

"Changing Your Story" — Jekalyn Carr

"Royalty: Live At The Ryman" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition" — Maverick City Music

"Jonny x Mali: Live In LA" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

"Believe For It" — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

"Vértigo" — Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores" — Paula Arenas

"Hecho A La Antigua" — Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos" — Camilo

"Mendó" — Alex Cuba

"Revelación" — Selena Gomez

Best Musica Urbana Album

"Afrodisíaco" — Rauw Alejandro

"El Último Tour Del Mundo" — Bad Bunny

"Jose" — J Balvin

"KG0516" — KAROL G

"Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8" — Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja”

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer”

“Origen”

“Calambre”

“El Madrileno”

“Sonidos de Karmatica Resonancia”

Best Regional Mexica Music Album

“Antologia de la Musica Rachera, Vol. 2”

“A Mis 80s”

“Seis”

“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol II”

“Ayayay! (Super Deluxe)”

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!”

“En Cuaranetena”

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraiso”

“Colegas”

“Live in Peru”

Best Children’s Music Album

“Activate”

“All One Tribe”

“Black to the Future”

“A Colorful World”

“Crayon Kids”

Best Spoken Word Album

“Aftermath”

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation fro John Lewis”

“Catching Dreams: Live at For Knox Chicago”

“8:46”

“Promised Land”

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry”

“Love and Regret”

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free”

“Same Devil”

“Nightflyer”

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon”

“Call Me a Fool”

“Cry”

“Diamond Studded Shoes”

“Nightflyer”

Best Americana Album

“Downhill from Everywhere”

“Leftover Feelings”

“Native Sons”

“Outside Child”

“Stand for Myself”

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal”

“My bluegrass Heart”

"A Tribute to Bill Monroe"

"Cuttin Grass - Vol 1"

"Music Is What I See'

Best Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years of Blues”

“Traveler’s Blues”

“I Be Trying”

“Be Ready When I Call You”

“Take Me Back”

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream”

“Royal Tea”

“Uncivil War”

“Fire It Up”

“662”

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely (Live)”

“Long Violent History”

“Wednesday (Extended)”

“They’re Calling Me Home”

“Blue Heron Suite”