James Van Der Beek & Wife Kimberly Secretly Welcome Baby #6

Getty

Actor James Van Der Beek is a dad again!

On Monday, James announced that his wife Kimberly “gave birth naturally on the ranch” to their sixth child. He wrote on Instagram, “Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We’ve been calling him Remi, btw - not “dinosaur” 🥰).”

Referencing Kimberly’s previous miscarriages, James admitted, “After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

James revealed that Kimberly underwent a “simple surgical cerclage” after a doctor diagnosed her with an “weakened cervix.”

“Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons,” Van Der Beek stressed. “The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”

James also showed his appreciation to those who kept their baby secret. He said, “To everyone in our community - both local and extended - who knew about our journey and honored our desire for privacy… thank you. May that respect and karma come back to y’all 1000-fold 🙏.”