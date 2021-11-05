Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

Getty Images

Global superstar Cardi B is hosting the American Music Awards, and you all better be ready because it’s going to be hot ... okurr?

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,“ the five-time AMA winner shared. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!”

The last time Cardi was on the AMA stage was in 2018 when she performed “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. She also made history that year by becoming the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip Hop song twice.

Executive Producer Jesse Collins teased an award show no one will want to miss, saying, “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits, and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Tune in to watch Cardi light up the stage when she hosts the American Music Awards Sunday, November 21, on ABC.