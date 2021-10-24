Val Bisoglio of 'Saturday Night Fever,' 'The Sopranos' Dies at 95

Getty Images

Val Bisoglio, known for his work on the TV series "Quincy, M.E." and as the father of John Travolta's Tony Manero in "Saturday Night Fever," died October 18 at 95.

Bisoglio died at his Los Olivos, California, home, Variety reports.

Born Italo Valentino Bisoglio on May 7, 1926, in NYC, he made his TV debut in 1963. He made his film debut in Shirley Clarke's "The Cool World" (1963), called the first Blaxploitation movie.

Bisoglio played Louis Grant on 37 episodes of the popular soap "The Doctors" (1969) before landing his most famous TV part, as restaurateur Danny Tovo on Jack Klugman's "Quincy, M.E." (1976-1983).

He was Tony's out-of-work dad in the blockbuster hit movie "Saturday Night Fever" (1977), one of the defining films of the '70s.

Among the other feature films to his credit were "No Way to Treat a Lady" (1968), "The Brotherhood" (1968), "The Hindenburg" (1975), "Linda Lovelace for President" (1975), "The Frisco Kid" (1979) and "Diamonds" (1999).

After "Quincy" ended, Bisoglio worked on TV, memorably on three episodes of "M*A*S*H" (1981-1982). He gave what became his final performance on three episodes of "The Sopranos" (2002) as Murf.

Post-Quincy, Bisoglio continued working, mostly on TV, memorably on three episodes of M*A*S*H (1981-1982), giving his final performance in any medium on three episodes of The Sopranos (2002) as Murf.