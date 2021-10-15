Selma Blair on Why She Wanted to Document Her Battle with MS

Getty Images

Selma Blair looked Hollywood glam as she hit the premiere of her new documentary “Introducing, Selma Blair.”

The movie follows Selma’s personal battle with MS, and “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the actress and the film’s director Rachel Fleit to learn more.

Speaking about why she wanted to share her health journey, Blair said, “That was just the best choice… Not everything made sense… so I always wanted to have more information out there… When I got to this point when I thought it was important to document and document the change and the hope I was looking for… This was all Rachel… I’m really proud of it… Just the humanness of us.”

Blair’s son Arthur was also one of the reasons. Selma shared sweet moments with him on the red carpet. “He just wants V-bucks, I mean he doesn't care. He wants Roblox money… No, he's the best. He wanted to make sure I had water just now. He's really, you know, he, he plays a tough guy, but … he’s the love, he’s sweet.”

Jenn said after seeing the raw and real doc, “I really have to say… you're so inspiring. Now, having known what you've gone through, I mean, five rounds of chemo, I mean, at a point… you describe almost like an out-of-body experience.”

Selma shared, “I had a small-air embolism from the harvesting… and it really threw me.” She went on, “Hard couple days around that… I thought, ‘Oh, God I don't, I don't want to be this uncomfortable, but, you know, it worked out, they took wonderful care of me. I have such gratitude for the nurses and, and everyone that that really helped me through all that. They really took care of me just like Rachel did on the film.”



Blair’s hope is to help others. She continued, “It was a touchstone for me, but it really was a gift, you know, to try and just get these stories out there… Anytime we're hit with something hard that you're not sure what to do, you know, just starting these conversations, helps us connect with each other and feel less on our own.”