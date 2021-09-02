Demi Lovato Slid Into Emily Hampshire’s DMs and Asked Her on a Date

Demi Lovato and Emily Hampshire have a little history… when it comes to DMs.

Emily was a guest on Demi’s podcast “4D with Demi Lovato,” and the “Schitt’s Creek” star revealed how they met on social media.

Hampshire asked, "Can I say how we first met? Because I think it's really funny."

She went on, "You slid in my DMs and you said, 'Hey, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime.' And then you said, below it, you said, 'And by kick it, I mean like go on a date. I find you attractive.'"

Emily told Demi, "You made it clear it was a date. And I loved that because I was like, sometimes that's confusing. (A) I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was looking it up.”

Demi also tried to make light of their age difference, considering Emily is 40 and Demi is 29.

Hampshire explained, "You also said, 'Think of Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor,'" who have a 32-year age gap.

Emily teased, “And then right after you were like, 'I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor!'"

She took it as a compliment, saying, "I thought it was the funniest thing in the whole world because I was a Holland Taylor in that situation. Proud to be.”