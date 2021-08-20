Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram with a Heartbreaking Plea

Getty Images

Actress Angelina Jolie made history when she joined Instagram on Friday.

Within just a few hours of joining the social media site, Jolie became the fastest person ever to reach 2 million followers.

In her first post, Jolie brought attention to the impact Afghanistan’s fall is having on its residents. She posted a letter she received from an Afghan girl, writing, “Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

Jolie recalled meeting Afghan refugees who “fled the Taliban” 20 years ago at the border of Afghanistan.

She said, “It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand.”

Angelina continued, “Watching for decades how Afghan refugees — some of the most capable people in the world — are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me.”

