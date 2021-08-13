Ryan Lochte Hospitalized

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 37, has suffered a mishap in the water!

On Friday, Lochte’s wife Kayla Rae Reid revealed that he was hospitalized at Orthopaedic Surgery Center. She wrote on Instagram, “A legend of lessons… don’t race down an inflatable kids water slide folks! 👴🏼♥️.”

Ryan also took to his Instagram to share that his surgery was “a success.”

The news comes just months after Ryan failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. In June, Ryan opened up on the disappointment during a press conference. He told reporters, “I really wanted to be on that Olympic team. I think this is probably my most important swim meet I've ever had in my entire career, the one that meant the most to me. Falling short and feeling like I let everyone down was one of the hardest things."

“I can tell you I have no pressure on my back anymore. I was getting pressure from all different directions, mostly on me because I wanted to prove so much to everyone," he emphasized. "But this is not the last you're going to see of me."

Last year, Lochte underwent an unexpected surgery after falling ill on a family trip to California.

Lochte ended up having his appendix out and was treated for a small hernia. Before the operation, he posted on Instagram Stories, “Wish me luck.”