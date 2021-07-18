Britney Spears Speaks Out: ‘This Conservatorship Killed My Dreams’

Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears took to Instagram on Saturday to speak out about her conservatorship and why she stopped performing.

Spears shared an image that said, "Take me as I am or kiss my ass eat s--t and step on Legos [sic]."

In the caption she told haters, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think 🚫🙅🏼‍♀️ 🚫!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f--king spa 💆🏼‍♀️🤭🧖🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

She went on, “And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!”

Britney called out her sister Jamie Lynn, claiming, “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!”

Jamie Lynn has seemed to show support for Britney in recent weeks and shared a video message last month, saying, "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere... I have nothing to gain or lose either way." She added, "I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after. My sister knows I love and support her. That's the only person I owe anything to."

Britney’s Instagram also addressed documentaries about her life, saying, “I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!”

The 39-year-old said she still has hope for a better future, slamming anyone who criticized her “hope for fairy tales.”

“Hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f--king fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f--king book 📕 !!!!!”

The new post comes on the heels of another message addressing people who “never showed up” before, but are now speaking “righteously for support.”

The message said, in part, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

Just last week, Britney scored a win in her conservatorship.

The New York Times reports Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney’s request to choose her own lawyer, and her longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham’s request to resign.

The judge also granted Spears permission to hire famed lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart. The power attorney has represented stars like Sean Penn, Casey Affleck and Winona Ryder. Rosengart, however, is a litigator, not a probate lawyer.

Britney was not in the courtroom, but she made accusations against her dad. According to Us Weekly, she told the judge that she was “extremely scared” of Jamie, adding, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse… This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

According to Newsweek, her father’s attorney Vivian Thoreen responded by saying Britney was “misinformed” and made “misstatements” during this hearing and the one in June.

The hearing also addressed Bessemer Trust’s request to be removed as co-conservator. The wealth management firm filed a petition stating, “As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship. Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes.”

According to Yahoo News, Judge Penny granted the request. This leaves Britney’s father Jamie as the sole conservator of her estate for the time being. Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator of her personal life.

When Spears took her conservatorship case before the judge in June, she made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

After Britney’s testimony, Jamie filed legal docs claiming he’s not the one to blame, while asking the court to investigate her allegations.