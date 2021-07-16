Britney Spears’ Mom and Sister Post Cryptic Messages After Latest Conservatorship Hearing

Getty Images

Britney Spears was doing cart wheels on Instagram after her recent court win, and now her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn are sharing social media messages too. Their posts, however, are a bit more cryptic.

Lynne shared a bible verse on Instagram from the book of John that said, “The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it.”

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram Stories to post two quotes: “Once you choose hope, anything’s possible,”and “Dear Lord, Can we end this bull s–t once and for all. Amen.”

Britney celebrated after the hearing with a video of herself riding a horse and doing cartwheels to the tune of KT Tunstall’s “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.”

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Coming along, folks ... coming along... New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎!!!! #FreeBritney.”

At the hearing on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny approved Britney’s request to choose her own lawyer, and her longtime court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham’s request to resign.