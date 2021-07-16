Jerry O’Connell Dishes on New Show ‘Pictionary,’ Plus: His Co-Hosting Gig on ‘The Talk’

Getty Images

Jerry O’Connell is making moves!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Jerry, who has two new hosting gigs, including “The Talk” and the new show “Pictionary.”

Dishing on FOX’s summer series “Pictionary,” Jerry said, “It’s just such a fun game, Pictionary… It’s just one of those multi-generational games. I mean, even grandma can get in on it, you know? She’s gotta draw a little faster, grandma… It’s just a fun game.”

Billy asked, “You are doing this for four weeks?” O’Connell explained, “It’s a test run for a month here at FOX in the summer. We like to test things and see how they work in tests. I hope it does well because we had so much fun doing it.”

Opening up, Jerry added, “You know I have to say, I’ve been acting for a little minute now and I’ve been in showbiz for a few years. I never get too excited when I’m working… and I never get too excited when I’m not working… I try to remain calm because it goes like this… I’m very lucky because I’m married to an actress, Rebecca Romijn, who gets it… We’re celebrating 14 years… My daughters are 12… They’re really fun, they’re super cute. They love the fact that I’m hosting ‘Pictionary.’ It’s something they can watch.”

Jerry also discussed taking a seat at “The Talk” after Sharon Osbourne’s departure.

“It is a big deal I came on,” he said, adding, “I came on earlier this spring as guest host. You know I’m no stranger to guest hosting… They had a couple of vacancies and they needed some help and I went in there, and you know what? Sheryl, Elaine, Amanda, the hosts on ‘The Talk’ are the best. They’re so nice. They’re so giving.”

Billy said, “Let’s get pointed. So, three months ago, there’s the exit of Sharon Osborne. There’s a little drama, and they’re dealing heavy with race and the heat is on the show… And now they come out the other side with Jerry O’Connell, who is a very bright, positive, optimistic guy. Is that a point of decision by the show to go in that direction?”

Jerry shared, “First of all, I shouldn’t comment on the previous situation that happened before I was there, because I was not there, so it’s not fair for me to comment for all parties involved… When I first got to ‘The Talk,’ I had… seen some of the stories of what happened earlier, so I knew about it. I didn’t know details about it, but I knew about it.”

He continued, “And it was funny going to ‘The Talk.’ When I got there, they’ve gone through trauma… And I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s up, what’s the long face there, buddy? Like, ‘Come on, we’ve got a show to do!’”

The star recalled, “It was very much like when I first started dating my wife [Rebecca Romijn] when she was going through a divorce… When people are going through it, first of all, you have to keep going… It’s easy to come into a situation where you’ve already been through hell, so there’s only one way to go, and when I came in it was like, I don’t know anything about that situation. Let’s just get to these topics. Hey, everybody, welcome to ‘The Talk.’”

Billy pointed out that that Jerry made history on the show. “You are the first male co-host.” O’Connell replied, “Yeah, I’m a groundbreaker, who’d a thought.”