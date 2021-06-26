Ant Anstead Reflects on 'Bonkers' World Amid Renée Zellweger Dating Gossip

Getty Images

Ant Anstead is reacting to how "bonkers" the world is as rumors swirl he has moved on from ex-wife Christina Haack with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger.

But is he referencing the rumors?

On Instagram, the Brit lifestyle expert wrote, "No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy. I am so grateful to unwind in this space! Look what god did! Oh, and Speaking of bonkers, wait till you see what I’m gonna do with Temple home! 💫 x."

He posted a zen video of his sanctuary, his new Laguna Beach home, with a spectacular view.

Ant may need the unwinding, having become a dad (for the third time) within the past couple of years and finalizing his divorce from Haack just last week.

Of course, Anstead may also be embarking on a high-profile new coupling. Sources tell TMZ that Renée Zellweger, 52, met Ant, 42, earlier in June on the set of his Discovery+ show “Celebrity IOU Joyride.” Apparently, she stopped by the set to return some work boots, and the rest is history.

The show, a spin-off of the “Property Brothers” show “Celebrity IOU,” helps celebs gift loved ones with customized car transformations.

TMZ reported that Anstead and Haack share legal and physical custody of 1-year-old Hudson. The site added that it seems they worked out a division of assets on their own, and will not pay each other spousal support.

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.