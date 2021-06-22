Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Finalize Divorce

Getty

It’s officially over between Christina Haack and Ant Anstead, who just finalized their divorce.

The exes filed for divorce nine months ago, and TMZ reports a judge has signed off on the split.

As they go their separate ways, they will share legal and physical custody of 1-year-old Hudson.

The site adds that it seems they worked out a division of assets on their own, and will not pay each other spousal support.

The couple announced their split in September 2020. At the time she wrote on Instagram, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

A few days later, he indicated it was her decision to break up. Writing on Instagram, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Christina filed for divorce two months later, and in April the "Flip or Flop" star put their Newport Beach home on the market for $6 million.

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.