Have Fun this Summer with Mattel’s Brand-New Crossed Signals Game, Plus: Enter to Win One

Mattel Games includes some of the most well-loved and well-known card, board, and electronic games in the world — like UNO, Apples to Apples, and both Pictionary and Pictionary Air, to name a few.

This summer, get ready to have even more fun, because Mattel is adding a whole new game to their iconic lineup. Crossed Signals is their brand-new, fast-paced, electronic light-and-sound-matching game that brings active fun to any game night or party with family or friends — whether you’re indoors or outdoors!

This interactive game is simple to understand and exciting for all ages. Just follow the light commands to move the sticks up, down, or shake ‘em, and then the player with the highest matching score wins! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay puts Crossed Signals to the test. Take a look!

Enter below for a chance to win your very own Crossed Signals game!