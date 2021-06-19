Jazz Jennings Posts Accountability Selfie: 'I'm Ready to Change My Ways'

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jazz Jennings is coming clean — and ready to lose some weight!

The 20-year-old star of TLC's "I Am Jazz" posted side-by-side selfies to demonstrate her recent weight gain, and as a way to show she is ready to take some accountability for her situation.

"As many of you have noticed," she wrote Friday on Instagram, "over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge-eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities."

Referencing medications she is on that assisted with her transition, she went on to explain, "My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years."

But she is ready for a new Jazz! "I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable. I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now. I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I’m fighting to win."

Jazz ended her note with a flurry of heart emojis.

Right away, she attracted support from a wide variety of commenters, including Perez Hilton ("Deciding you're gonna do it and believing it is so important!"), her brother Sander ("You are so resilient and can do anything you put your mind too."), Katie Couric ("Sending you love and support Jazz. We are cheering you on!"), and many more.