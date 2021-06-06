Royals Are 'Delighted' to Hear of Lilibet's Arrival

Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the proud parents of a new daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor, and now the royals are offering their warmest well-wishes!

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced, "The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Separately, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a message on Instagram, writing, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Lilibet Diana — whose first name is the nickname of Queen Elizabeth, and whose middle name is after Princess Diana — was born Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.