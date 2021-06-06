It's a Girl! Harry & Meghan Welcome Daughter — Named to Honor the Queen & Diana!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child — a girl who was named Lilibet Diana to honor both the Queen and Princess Diana!

In a statement, the couple wrote, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daugher, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."

Lili weighed in at 7 lbs., 11 oz., and both mom and daughter are reportedly doing well — and are already home.

The name comes from her great-grandmother, Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name honors her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Lili is baby no. 2 for the couple, following Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2.