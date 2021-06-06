Celebrity News June 06, 2021
It's a Girl! Harry & Meghan Welcome Daughter — Named to Honor the Queen & Diana!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child — a girl who was named Lilibet Diana to honor both the Queen and Princess Diana!
In a statement, the couple wrote, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daugher, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world. Lili was born on Friday, June 4, at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA."
Lili weighed in at 7 lbs., 11 oz., and both mom and daughter are reportedly doing well — and are already home.
The name comes from her great-grandmother, Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name honors her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.
Lili is baby no. 2 for the couple, following Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 2.
The statement ended with, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."