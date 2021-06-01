Experience the Harry Potter New York Store Starting June 3

Calling on all witches, wizards, and muggles — it's time to hop on the Hogwarts Express and experience Harry Potter New York store, opening June 3, 2021!

Fans will have the chance to venture through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in a whole new way.

Harry Potter New York will feature 15 different themed areas, each one carefully and uniquely presented to bring the magic of the Wizarding World to life, including digital technologies throughout the store and immersive virtual multiplayer reality experiences.

“Extra” has an exclusive look at Harry Potter New York, and the one and only Butterbeer Bar. Check it out!