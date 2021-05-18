MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted 2021 — The Complete Winners List!

Getty Images

Monday night, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted celebrated the best moments from our favorite reality TV shows!

The show was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser at the Palladium in Los Angeles.

Check out the winners list below!

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

BEST DATING SHOW

“The Bachelorette”

BEST REALITY CAST

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Nailed It!”

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES (Presented by SONIC® Drive-In.)

“Selena + Chef”

BEST TALK / TOPICAL SHOW

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

BEST COMEDY / GAME SHOW

“Impractical Jokers”

BEST HOST

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bretman Rock

BEST REAL-LIFE MYSTERY OR CRIME SERIES

“Catfish: The TV Show”

BEST FIGHT

Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

BEST INTERNATIONAL REALITY SERIES

“Love Island”

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (SOCIAL CATEGORY)